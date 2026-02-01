Who is Alexander Skarsgård? Here's everything to know about SNL's Jan 31 host

Saturday Night Live celebrated a major milestone with a star-studded cast and a talented actor who delivered humor with calmness and natural storytelling talent.

The SNL featured the host, Finn Wolfhard; Musical Guest A$AP Rocky; and surprise appearances from Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jason Momoa.

Alexander Skarsgård made his hosting debut on SNL on the show’s 1,000th episode, which aired on January 31, 2026.

Who is Alexander Skarsgård?

Here’s everything to know about the buzzing star from the upcoming film Phillion, who is making his debut as host on SNL.

Alexander Skarsgård is a Sweden-born actor landed his first U.S. role in the 2001 comedy ‘Zoolander.’

But his breakthrough came with True Blood, from 2008 to 2014.

Skarsgård’s credits include playing the husband of Nicole Kidman’s role on Big Little Lies.

In his buzzy monologue, the SNL host Skarsgård shared, “We are incredibly excited to be here [SNL] because we’re celebrating 1,000 episodes of SNL.”

He then suddenly pulled out a party popper, set it off, and splashed champagne into the air, cheering, “Celebrate good times, come on.”

Skarsgård’s monologue was highly entertaining and set the audience buzzing with SNL’s signature vibe.

Earlier, the 6-foot-4 Skarsgård kicked off his SNL week with a promo highlighting his height. In it, the 49-year-old towers over cast members, using his stature to help them grab out-of-reach items in Studio 8H.

In the promo, Slowikowska says, “Alexander Skarsgård has only been here a few days, but he’s already fitting right in.”

Culhane adds, “Alexander brings so much to the table. Like he can do things no one here can do.” And why is that?” He tall,” Patterson said.

Cardi B reclaims the SNL spotlight

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B made her grand comeback to SNL as the show’s musical guest after a hiatus of eight years.

This is Cardi B’s first time performing at the cultural landmark of Studio 8H, which represents the daring, live, and unpolished spirit of SNL.

Her musical debut came with the track Be Careful on April 7, 2018, following the release of her first album, Invasion of Privacy.

The 33-year-old mother of four returns to the comedy show right after her second album, Am I the Drama? dropped.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.