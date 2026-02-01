 
Geo News

India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Donald Trump

US last year imposed tariffs on India to discourage its Venezuelan oil purchases last year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Donald Trump
India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Donald Trump

In the aftermath of the US' capture of Venezuela, India has agreed to purchase oil from Venezuela instead of Iran, said US President Donald Trump.

Trump also extended an invitation to China to negotiate Venezuelan oil's purchase, stating, “China is welcome to come in and would make a great deal on oil.”

Trump's comments reflected that a deal with India has already been struck, meaning the country is set to replace Russian oil imports with those from Venezuela.

The shift is part of the US strategy to cut Russia's oil revenue amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. Although the US imposed tariffs on India to discourage its Venezuelan oil purchases last year, now the country has changed its stance to reshape energy flows and curb Russian export revenues.

Historically, India imported significant amounts of oil from Iran, which was one of its top suppliers between 2006 and 2019. At its peak in 2007–08, Iran provided 13% of India’s crude oil imports. In 2018–19, India imported $12.3 billion worth of Iranian oil, nearly 9% of its total oil imports.

Trump had previously imposed a 25% tariff on countries, including India, that purchased Venezuelan oil in March last year.

As of 2023, Iran heavily relied on its oil exports, ranking third globally in oil reserves and fourth in production within OPEC.

Google takes down IPIDEA proxy network in bid to protect Androids worldwide
Google takes down IPIDEA proxy network in bid to protect Androids worldwide
After ads, will ChatGPT responses remain trustworthy? OpenAI says yes
After ads, will ChatGPT responses remain trustworthy? OpenAI says yes
SpaceX to launch 1 million satellite data centres, pending FCC approval
SpaceX to launch 1 million satellite data centres, pending FCC approval
Why Elon Musk wanted to visit Epstein's Island?
Why Elon Musk wanted to visit Epstein's Island?
February's full ‘snow Moon' peaks Sunday night
February's full ‘snow Moon' peaks Sunday night
NASA's perseverance rover completed first-ever AI-planned drive on Mars
NASA's perseverance rover completed first-ever AI-planned drive on Mars
Elena Rybakina stuns Sabalenka in three sets to win Australian Open 2026
Elena Rybakina stuns Sabalenka in three sets to win Australian Open 2026
US enters government shutdown 11 weeks after longest funding impasse
US enters government shutdown 11 weeks after longest funding impasse