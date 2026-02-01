Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, vows to sue author Michael Wolff: Here's what we know

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly addressed the newly released Epstein files for the first time, following the DOJ's Friday release of over three million documents to the public.

Speaking for the first time about the release as he flew to Florida, he told reporters on Saturday: “I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left.”

The president’s name has appeared over 3,000 times in the newly released Epstein documents, as reported by The Independent.

However, the inclusion of his name does not imply wrongdoing, while the DOJ has called some claims in the documents untrue and sensationalist, including those pertaining to Trump.

For the record, Donald Trump has denied wrongdoing and has never been accused of a crime linked with Epstein.

President Donald Trump spoke about his intention to sue author Michael Wolff, who he said is targeting him to cause political damage.

“Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear,” Trump added.

President Donald Trump revealed his plans to file a lawsuit against author Michael Wolff.

He said, “So we’ll probably sue Wolf on that… Maybe the Epstein estate, I guess. I don’t know. But we’ll certainly sue Wolff.”

In November last year, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law that aims to release the Epstein files under The Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The first round of documents was released on December 19, 2025, which was, infact, the deadline set to release everything, but it turned out to be a partial release.

Now that the deadline for full disclosure has passed, the DOJ released its latest installment of the Epstein documents on Friday, January 30, 2026, publishing more than three million pages from the files.