Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's Corfu refurb could net £585k for charity

It comes after Alan opened up about why he doesn't want the 'Strictly Come Dancing' host job

February 02, 2026

The BGT judge and her comedian pal transformed the property for their BBC show
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's Corfu house refurb is reportedly set to make a huge profit after going on sale. 

The BGT judge, 54, and her comedian pal,49, transformed the property for their BBC show after heading to Greece for their latest series, following their previous home rescues in Italy and Spain. 

It has now been reported that the house went on sale for a whopping £585,000, which would net them a cool £350,000 profit.

According to The Sun the picturesque property in the village of Kokkini was bought for just £30,000 and all profits will go to Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Branding the refurb their 'worst' ever, Alan said on the show: 'I don't even think it was a house! Even though we're getting better at DIY, when we saw the state of it, my heart sank. But the transformation was mind-blowing'.

While Amanda added: 'It didn't have stairs inside, it didn't have windows. Oh yes, and there was a message in blood written on the door outside.'

It comes after Alan opened up about why he doesn't want the Strictly Come Dancing host job - urging the BBC to 'give it to someone else!'

