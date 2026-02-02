Trevor Noah, Bad Bunny impromptu duet steals spotlight at 2026 Grammys

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards had one of its most unexpected highlights when host Trevor Noah managed to coax Bad Bunny into performing despite the superstar’s contractual restrictions tied to his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was not allowed to take the Grammys stage due to the terms of his Super Bowl LX contract.

Noah, however, wasn’t ready to let the night’s biggest winner sit quietly in the audience.

During the broadcast, the former Daily Show anchor approached Bad Bunny’s table and pressed him about the rule.

“Whoever’s doing the Super Bowl is contractually obligated to only do the Super Bowl, so, you can’t perform at the Grammys. Is this true?” Noah asked.

“I wish, but I can’t,” Bad Bunny replied.

But Noah wasn’t finished.

Later in the evening, he returned to Bad Bunny’s table and began singing the artist’s hit “DtMF” a capella.

Unable to resist, Bad Bunny joined in for a few lines, and Noah quickly brought out a salsa band to turn the impromptu moment into a full jam session.

The crowd erupted as the Puerto Rican rapper-singer delivered his surprise mini-performance.

“If they sue you, that’s not [on] me,” Noah joked thanking Bad Bunny for being a good sport.

The moment added to an already monumental night for Bad Bunny, who is nominated for six Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

He had already won Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, delivering a powerful acceptance speech in which he condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s violent raids.

Bad Bunny’s surprise Grammys performance came just days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 joining a lineup that includes Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones.