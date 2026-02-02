Kate Middleton steps back from royal duties to focus on family

Princess Kate took a break from her official royal engagements and responsibilities to prioritise her family life, ocusing on her children and their well-being.

Kate, 44, displayed her inner football mum to cheerlead her youngest child Prince Louis to victory during a local footbal game.

She was spotted pulling into the ground's car park in the Berkshire village of Wargrave near Oxfordshire on Sunday morning (February 1) to support the seven-year-old champion from the sidelines.

The Princess put royal duties aside an spared time to watch her beloved son play a local friendly. She mingled with other parents supporting their children.

The future queen put on a csual display as she wore a long, dark green coat, natural makeup and had her hair tied back in a loose ponytail.

The Princess has so far made two public appearances this year after she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for the England women's rugby team.

A father, whose daughter, 17, was playing at the ground in Wargrave, received a message from one of the parking volunteers, confirming Kate was watching Louis.

"The parents of the local team knew what was going on and they were quite excited," he said.

"One of the parents messaged to say, 'Princess Kate is here'.

"[At the game], this woman was coming towards me and it was Princess Kate and I said hello. All the parents ran out to say hello. She was very nice and friendly. If the parents had flags, they'd be waving them." according to a parent, who was present at the time.

The father added that the mum's instantly recognised Louis and she was stood with other people she knew, but her appearance was "low-key".

"She got out of the car, there was no massive presence," he said.

"She had makeup on but she was totally informal. Most people did not know she was there," he added.

Oh yes, it might not be less than a pleasant surprise for the people to see the royal among them. When they first got there, the children were quite excited.

Coording to the eyewitness, the Princess did not have very obvious bodyguards but they must have been there and she was keeping a low profile.