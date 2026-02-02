Princess Kate's watercolour echoes King Charles' longtime talent

Princess Kate earns praise for capturing Scotland’s misty beauty

Princess Kate is as skilled as her father in law King Charles in artwork.

During her recent Scotland tour with Prince William, Catherine captured the misty beauty of the Scottish landscape in a delicate watercolor, now featured on a special royal thank-you card.

The card was sent to the communities and organisations the couple met.

Her artwork in the image below depicts rolling hills, winding rivers, and a hint of village rooftops under a soft, moody sky, revealing her signature eye for detail.

Royal insiders say the piece was inspired by the couple’s visits to local communities and was chosen for the card to add a personal, artistic touch to their message of gratitude.

Princess kate and William's thank you card

“This is very much Catherine’s style,” one observer told royal correspondents.

“The colours and brushwork capture the atmosphere of Scotland perfectly, it’s almost as if you can feel the mist on your cheeks.”

Another image shows Kate holding one of her pieces, a beautifully detailed depiction of St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, which she created for a special occasion in 2017.

Princess Kate's artwork

King Charles is also praised for his lovely artwork, which he has practiced for decades.

The King has often used his watercolors to support charitable causes, raising substantial sums through exhibitions and limited edition prints.