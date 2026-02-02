Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hiding away in fear of Epstein files

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appears to be making the most of time away from Britain while tensions simmer closer to home for his wife, Princess Beatrice.

As renewed scrutiny surrounds the York family following revelations in the Epstein files, the property developer has been sharing snapshots of blue skies and polished professional moments from across the Atlantic.

The 42-year-old is currently in the United States on a work-related trip for his luxury design firm, Banda.

During his visit, he took part in high-profile industry discussions, joining leading architects and designers to talk through his latest projects and design philosophy.

Alongside business commitments, Mr Mapelli Mozzi briefly visited Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico, an ultra-exclusive resort where nightly rates can approach £3,000.

Banda also shared footage of its CEO ahead of a panel appearance at Palm Beach Design Week, teasing followers with talk of coastal colours and a departure from London’s muted aesthetic.

Videos posted online showed him chatting confidently with admirers of the brand during Palm Beach Design Days, where he was one of 65 speakers across the event.

He featured on a panel titled “The Art of Welcome: Hospitality as a Design Philosophy,” discussing how luxury spaces can create meaningful experiences.

Back in the UK, Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have reportedly been left deeply shaken by the emergence of emails allegedly sent by their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources close to the sisters say they are stunned and deeply uncomfortable about the content of the messages, which surfaced as part of the newly released Epstein files.

One insider described the pair as “mortified” and struggling with the embarrassment the revelations have caused.