Prince Harry invites Meghan Markle wrath as UK plans in tatters

Prince Harry seemingly made an urgent plea to Meghan Markle as serious crises are set to hit the Sussexes.

It is not a hidden fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying a lavish life in Montecito after their departure from the royal family.

The couple has been trying to save their lucrative Netflix deal, but it is quite visible that the two are not producing engaging content.

Amid their financial setbacks, Meghan set her eyes to expand her lifestyle brand As Ever to the UK and Asia.

But, Harry believes it will be extremely costly, while keeping in mind the current situation they are in.

Closer Magazine reported that the Duke of Sussex "isn’t saying that she ought to throw in the towel; he just wants her to take it at a more sensible pace as the cash isn’t flowing the way it used to."

However, Harry's advice made Meghan upset.

"If Harry wants to stay on her good side, he’d do well to stop trying to be the voice of reason. She’s not going to take his advice anyway, and all he’s doing is riling her up," an insider added.