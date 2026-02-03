'Proud' Queen Camilla celebrates historic win for her beloved patronage

The Queen Consort has been President of the Ebony Horse Club since 2009

Queen Camilla is leading the royal family in celebrating a historic win.

As President of the Ebony Horse Club Brixton, the Queen Consort was among the first to congratulate 20-year-old Aamilah Aswat, who made history on Monday, February 2, as the first Black British female jockey to win a UK horse race.

“Congratulations Aamilah Aswat on your historic victory!” read a statement by the Royal Family’s official Instagram page.

The palace also posted a collage highlighting Camilla’s long-standing role with the Ebony Horse Club, which she has supported since 2009, when she was still the Duchess of Cornwall. “As President of Ebony Horse Club, the Queen is proud to support its work helping young people in Brixton build confidence, life skills and self-belief through time spent with horses,” the caption read.

Reacting to her milestone win, Aswat shared her excitement about what lies ahead. “Words can’t express what it feels like to have achieved this win so soon. I just feel really happy and hopeful it’s just the beginning for me and there’ll be many more wins to come in my career,” she said.

Camilla has previously spoken about the unique role the club plays within the community. Speaking at Ascot in February 2025, she praised the organisation for opening doors that might otherwise remain closed.

“You don’t find many Ebonys all over the world. Where do you find a riding stable in the middle of a city, teaching all these young people to ride when otherwise they wouldn’t get the chance? I think it is a unique, and very, very special place,” she said.