Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner to star in 'Possession' remake

Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner are reportedly in talks to star in a remake of a cult-classic horror film.

Known for the horror hit Smile, director Parker Finn is set to write, direct and produce a remake of Possession.

The Substance star might join Turner, who is engaged to English-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa to bring the central characters to life from the 1981 movie.

It is confirmed that Paramount Pictures won a competitive bidding war for the rights to the remake, which is being produced by Robert Pattinson through his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, alongside Finn's Bad Feeling banner.

As of now most details are under wraps but it has been suggested that the filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

For the unversed, Possession, directed by Andrzej Żuławski, is a psychological supernatural horror centered on a marriage's violent and surreal disintegration.

The story follows a spy named Mark, who returns home to find his wife, Anna, exhibiting increasingly disturbing behaviour and demanding a divorce.

His investigation leads to a descent into madness involving an inexplicable secret.

It is pertinent to note that If Qualley, 31, would join the project she is expected to take on the lead female role originally played by Isabelle Adjani, while the Masters of the Air star is in talks for the role originally played by Sam Neill.