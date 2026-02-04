Kayla Nicole’s latest dance video ignites Shakira comparison online

Kayla Nicole steals the spotlight of her Instagram family.

The influencer, 34, sparks buzz online after viral dance clip. For her, what begins as a relaxed night out with friends quickly turned into a viral moment when she shared clips of herself dancing with confidence and ease.

As soon as the music played, friends cheered her on, phones came out and Nicole moved with the kind of rhythm that immediately gained traction.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to Shakira, whose famous Hips Don’t Lie has long defined pop culture dance moments.

Surrounded by friends, Nicole danced around a chair, moving up and down effortlessly and feeding off the crowd’s excitement. She appeared fully comfortable in the spotlight.

Sharing the clips on Instagram felt on-board for Nicole, who has built a public image around being bold, expressive and unapologetic. But as the videos circulate, reactions were mixed.

Some accused her of grabbing attention by copying Shakira, while other defended her by saying she is just enjoying the outing.

The Shakira comparisons only fueled the conversation, framing the moment as a lighthearted Hips Don’t Lie moment and giving the clips a larger context.