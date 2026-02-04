‘Outcome’ cast, led by Jonah Hill, unveils first looks at Apple feature

Jonah Hill is back from a recent hiatus with Outcome, an upcoming film distributed by Apple TV, with the artist donning multiple hats for the production.

The film directed by Hill, with a screenplay co-written by him and Ezra Woods, also features his acting talents alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer.

Whie Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, and Ivy Wolk round out the intriguing cast.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor’s third directorial, after Mid90s in 2018 and the documentary Stutz in 2022, was unveiled at Apple’s latest press day in Santa Monica.

It will be released on April 10, set to stream on Apple TV.

According to its official synopsis on IMDb, the film follows “Hollywood star Reef as he is forced to confront his problems and atone for his past after being threatened by a bizarre video footage from his past.”

Keanu Reeves plays Reef, while Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer will appear as his lifelong friends Kyle and Xander respectively.

During the film’s launch event, Jonah Hill stated that Outcome is “a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media.”

“Social media has made us obsessed with what people we don’t know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us,” he said.