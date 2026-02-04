Shocking new leads uncovered in missing case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

The authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, mother to TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, have come across new traces.

After reports about “possible ransom note(s)” were leaked, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told the press that they are “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

The potentially incriminating account was delivered to the local Tucson network, KOLD-TV, who received it from CBS News.

While the BBC reported on their American affiliate’s findings, the outlet also stated that the sheriff’s department has not confirmed the authenticity of the notes yet.

“It’s like any piece of evidence,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS. “You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead.”

While it was reported elsewhere that the authorities also discovered DNA evidence from the site of Nancy’s disappearance, her Arizona home.

A trail of blood was the additional bit of potentially incriminating evidence found near the steps of the residence, confirmed People.

However, while discussing the matter, Nanos said, “I’m not saying there’s blood inside that house or outside that house.”

He also shared that while the latest evidence has been submitted for analysis, a verdict which “would tell us ‘this is who did this’” has not been reached yet.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother has been missing since Saturday, January 31, while the Today host has rallied for prayers so far and was subsequently forced to pull out of her press duties at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.