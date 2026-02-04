 
Anne Hathaway makes ONE request to fans before watching 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is coming out in theatres on May 1

February 04, 2026

Anne Hathaway has made a special request to fans who plan on going to see the much-awaited Devil Wear Prada 2 in theatres.

Fans are very excited to see the 43-year-old reprising her role as Andrea Sachs after 20 years in the sequel of her most-loved 2006 classic film.

The first trailer has been officially released by the makers starring Anne alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Not just fans, by The Intern actress is also super excited for everyone to watch the Devil Wears Prada 2.

She even urged fans to dress up in their best outfits as they go to watch the movie.

In an interview with Vogue, The Princess Diaries star said, “I’m hoping everybody dresses up and goes to the movies.”

She recalled how much fun people had when they dressed up in pink outfits to watch Barbie, therefore, she wants fans to have the same kind of fun as they go to cinemas to watch the much-anticipated romantic comedy movie.

Anne stated, “I hope people remember how much fun they had wearing hot pink and going to see Barbie.”

She continued, “I’m hoping that everybody puts on their favourite Miranda-Priestly approved outfit and just has a blast.”

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release globally on May 1, 2026. 

