Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s budding romance

Timothee Chalamet is stealing spotlight this award season – not for the right reasons.

The Dune star, 30, at the 2025 SAG Awards won Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a leading role for A Complete Unknown.

While accepting the award Chalamet raised eyebrows when he said, “The truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”

With many acting legends were present in the audience, the moment quickly backfired and was dubbed “over-confidence.”

This year, Chalamet has faced tough competition from Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another. When the actor won the Critics Choice Award last month for Marty Supreme, his speech went viral again but for different reason.

Thanking his girlfriend for the first time publicly, he said, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you.” The speech was one of the longest of the night and gained attention after Kylie’s mention.

A week later at the Golden Globes, the star shifted gears. His speech was shorter and crisp though he still gave a subtle nod, saying, “And to my parents, my partner, I love you.” The mention led to increased camera focus on Jenner.

As per multiple sources, the public acknowledgment came after Jenner was upset that many A-list celebrities avoided posing or interacting with her at award shows.