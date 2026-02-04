Princess Anne delivers important speech as she continues royal mission

King Charles’s sister is remaining true to her reputation as she takes on an important task, dismissing the ongoing noise in the media about scandals and controversies.

The Princess Royal, who is a Member of the International Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the International Olympic Committee Members Election Commission, delivered her report during Day 2 of the 145th IOC Session in Milan, Italy.

Princess Anne has always asserted that she prioritises the continuation and the protection of the monarchy and has vowed to work until the very end. Anne has been working tirelessly to support the King just the way she has been supporting her late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

As the royals are gripped in the shadow of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals, Anne is playing her part to bring the attention back to the things that actually matter.

On the first day, the Prince Albert of Monaco was seen having crunch talks while Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene was missing from the event.

The two royals appeared to be engrossed in a discussion which possibly could help both the royal families in the future.

At the moment, the royals are tasked with focussing on their duties as they wait out the storm that the Epstein files has brought onto them.

Previously, royal sources had suggested that Anne believed that the King had taken a harsh step for their brother. But now, even Anne would agree that the monarch took a deserving step to protect the monarchy.