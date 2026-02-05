Tate McRae breaks silence about backing US at Winter Olympics

Tate McRae has acknowledged the debate around her appearance in a commercial for Team USA, promoting their participation in the Winter Olympics, which kicked off in Italy on February 4.

The Canadian singer-songwriter caused an uproar as she was seen supporting the American side in promotion for the Milano Cortina event.

“I’m trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA,” she said while conversing with a CGI owl in the promotional clip, shared earlier to her Instagram.

The online users let the Nobody’s Girl hitmaker have a piece of their mind about her American affiliation as a well known Canadian celebrity.

“the very american Tate mcrae,” the top comment on her latest post read. (Sic)

“The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?” said another commenter.

A user also referenced the US threatening to annex Canada as its 51st state last year, writing, “No amount of money could make me endorse the country that threatens mine.”

Addressing the backlash, Tate shared a picture from her childhood, which showed her holding a small Canadian flag.

“...y’all know I’m Canada down,” she captioned the adorable throwback. (Sic)

Tate McRae was born in Canada’s third largest city, Calgary. While her date of birth, July 1, also happens to be Canada Day.