Kylie Kelce teases Travis Kelce as 'super mystery guest' in new podcast

Kylie Kelce teases Travis Kelce appearance on 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast

Kylie Kelce teased a super special guest for her new Not Gonna Lie podcast episode on Friday, and fans immediately knew it was none other than Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old retired golf coach took to Instagram on Thursday, February 5, and shared a silhouette of the upcoming guest, which looked strikingly similar to that of Travis’ and hinted at a “super mystery guest” joining her this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end himself dropped a key clue as his podcast New Heights’ official Instagram account commented on the post with thinking face emojis, as well as the spider-man meme of two identical people.

The teaser quickly went viral as social media sleuths began to piece together the clues from their recent updates.

One Swiftie on X noted that Travis’ fiancée Taylor Swift has a big day planned for Friday as she will be releasing the music video of her next single, Opalite.

Some theorised that the Grotesquerie star could be making his music video debut in the song, which is undoubtedly about him, and then promoting it on Kylie’s podcast.

Another shared that the pop superstar’s official social media page, taylornation, reposted Travis’ recent video from his podcast where he accidentally broke the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s chair while filming at her house.

While others were excited for Travis’ appearance, one argued, “I bet Taylor will be on too, with him, but they couldn’t put 2 shadowy figures or we’d figure it out. It’s going to be a surprise. Plus her new video is being released Friday!”

And one fan added, “It is definitely Travis. Kylie doesn't usually do the guest silhouette that is more of a New Heights thing and that silhouette looks like him.”

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait a long while for their speculation to be confirmed as the new episode comes out on Friday, February 6.