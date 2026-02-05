SZA joins Super Bowl bash lineup after headlining with Kendrick Lamar

SZA gears up for Super Bowl party performance days after Grammy win

SZA has joined the star-studded line-up for Super Bowl 2026 bash this year, which includes Nelly, Ashanti, and Cardi B, and more artists who are not yet revealed.

The 36-year-old R&B singer will reportedly take the stage at Fanatics’ Super Bowl bash on Saturday, February 7, ahead of the biggest football event on Monday, February 9.

The Luther hitmaker’s appearance comes after she earned a Grammy award for the Record of the Year with her collaborator, Kendrick Lamar.

Previously speaking to the press, Cardi B herself confirmed her performance at the party as she hypes up her boyfriend Stefon Diggs for the big game.

Although it is not confirmed whether the New England Patriots player would attend the party, the owner of his team Robert Kraft is reportedly ready to get on stage with Cardi B once again.

The party has a history of brilliant performances from stars like Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, the Chainsmokers, lce Spice, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fabolous, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, The Kid LAROI, Ciara, Sexxy Red and more.

The list of previous notable guests includes, Tom Brady, Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Orlando Bloom, Martha Stewart, Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jessica Alba, Zac Efron, Emma Roberts, Miles Teller, Gabrielle Union, Paul Rudd, Shaquille O’Neal, Eli Manning, Serena Williams, Joe Burrow, Angel Reese, Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr.