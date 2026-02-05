‘Wuthering Heights’ brings meaningful opportunity ahead of London premiere

Wuthering Heights is set to premiere in London on February 5 and those hoping to attend the event have been provided an exciting opportunity for a significant cause.

Warner Bros. UK has partnered with War Child UK, an NGO working for children affected by warfare, for a chance to bid on “the ultimate red-carpet experience” ahead of the premiere.

The bidding promised two tickets to the official ceremony, a meet and greet with the film’s cast, and a copy of the script signed by them.

“Proceeds will support War Child and their work to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict,” it was revealed.

The cause’s description on CharityStars website further stated that “this exclusive package” would take guests “beyond the velvet rope for a night of Hollywood glamour alongside stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.”

It was also reported that the partnership between the Wuthering Heights team and the UK charity also includes Margot’s production company, Lucky Chap Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Margot and Jacob joined the film’s director and other cast members for its photocall in the English capital.

Dressed in delectably varying ensembles, stars of the movie posed together for another blood red carpet, a common staple of multiple Wuthering Heights premieres so far.

The Emerald Fennell-directed feature will be released in cinemas on February 13.