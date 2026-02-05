Royal Household prepares next move as burning questions get harder to avoid

The Royal Family is getting ready for the next plan of action as they are now unable to stay silent about the ongoing crisis that continues to cast a dark cloud on them.

Even though King Charles has removed his disgraced brother the royal fold, there are still unavoidable matters that the senior members of the family would have to deal with. And it seems, that plans are already set in place as Prince Edward takes the lead.

The monarch’s beloved and respectable brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, had appeared at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, and had to respond to a “super important” question about the Epstein files, in which Andrew is implicated, as it had been “dominating headlines”.

Instead of following Queen Elizabeth’s ‘never complain, never explain’ motto, Edward made a well-rounded statement on the ordeal.

“With the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that,” Edward had said while replying to the CNN reporter. “They all came here to listen to education, solving the future. But no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”

However, a royal insider revealed to Vanity Fair that Edward “knew that such a question might come up and was prepared”.

Edward once shared a close relationship with his brother Andrew but he, along with the whole family are “appalled by the stories and pictures that have come out over the weekend”.

The Palace has tried every trick in the book to dissociate itself from the disgrace of Andrew but to no avail. Buckingham Palace has continued to decline comments, saying that it does not act or speak for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

So now, it is understood that all the royals are being warned and advised to be prepared for any burning question that comes up about the former Duke of York and the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, King Charles feels “is relieved Andrew is out and feels vindicated that he removed Andrew’s titles”.