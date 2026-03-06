King Charles, royal family in shock over BBC's bombshell decision

BBC makes surprising announcement

The broadcaster's unexpected decision sparks reactions

King Charles, Camilla, William, Kare stunned by the move



The royal family is said to be in shock after the national broadcaster has scrapped its live broadcast of next Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The BBC's surprise decison sparked reactions as the service has been held annually since 1972 and televised since 1989.

Royal author Ingrid Seward blasted the move as "ridiculous," warning the serious conaquences of the decision.

The broadcaster issued a statemen, attributing the decision to budgetary constraints.

An episode of 'Escape to the Country', a house-hunting reality show where buyers are taken to visit a selection of properties in their chosen area, to be aired in the same time.

The Network's spokesman told the Sun: “Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day ceremony in the same way we've done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges.

“BBC News plans to cover the service across its platforms, including the BBC One bulletins and rolling news channel.”

Royal author Seward condemned the move, saying: "It's a ridiculous and appalling decision."

She told the publication, "The BBC has been doing it for years, and it's the most important date in the diary for celebrating the Commonwealth."

The Westminster Abbey service is the sole yearly event uniting the 56 Commonwealth member states and their combined population of 2.7 billion people.

Seward went on: "If even the BBC doesn't think it's worthy to cover and celebrate despite its huge cultural significance for member states and the monarchy, then the Commonwealth could fade into irrelevance with every passing year."

Nations including Australia, Canada and India form part of the Commonwealth family, with King Charles serving as its head.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Westminster Abbey ceremony, which draws approximately 1,800 attendees.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse are anticipated to deliver readings during the service.