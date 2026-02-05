Prince William anger erupts over Andrew's toxic shadow on royal family

Prince William's reaction to the humiliation caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally came to light.

The royal family revealed that they are standing firm with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as the former Duke of York has reportedly been forced to leave the Royal Lodge on an urgent basis, which was his last remaining perk.

After Andrew's highly inappropriate photo with a mystery woman emerged, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed that King Charles and the future monarch William are extremely furious.

In conversation with Fox News, he said, "Now we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy."

Earlier, the royal family also cleared their stance on the Epstein files through Prince Edward, who made supportive comments for the victims during his trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The Duke of Edinburgh said, "I think it’s really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this," hinting that he was told by Palace officials to separate royals from Andrew.