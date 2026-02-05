 
Geo News

Prince William anger erupts over Andrew's toxic shadow on royal family

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces future King William's fury as crisis deepens

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Prince William anger erupts over Andrews toxic shadow on royal family
Prince William anger erupts over Andrew's toxic shadow on royal family

Prince William's reaction to the humiliation caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally came to light.

The royal family revealed that they are standing firm with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as the former Duke of York has reportedly been forced to leave the Royal Lodge on an urgent basis, which was his last remaining perk. 

After Andrew's highly inappropriate photo with a mystery woman emerged, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed that King Charles and the future monarch William are extremely furious. 

In conversation with Fox News, he said, "Now we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy."

Earlier, the royal family also cleared their stance on the Epstein files through Prince Edward, who made supportive comments for the victims during his trip to the United Arab Emirates. 

The Duke of Edinburgh said, "I think it’s really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this," hinting that he was told by Palace officials to separate royals from Andrew. 

King Charles introduces strict rule for Andrew: Details inside
King Charles introduces strict rule for Andrew: Details inside
King Charles invites spiritual leader in private ceremony amid crisis
King Charles invites spiritual leader in private ceremony amid crisis
Queen Camilla awkwardly dodges question about Jeffrey Epstein
Queen Camilla awkwardly dodges question about Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle hides behind balloons in sweet new photo
Meghan Markle hides behind balloons in sweet new photo
Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update
Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update
Princess Kate says cancer journey 'is not linear' in bittersweet statement video
Princess Kate says cancer journey 'is not linear' in bittersweet statement
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news for Britons
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news for Britons
Beatrice, Eugenie 'trapped' in tough spot as Palace stands with King Charles
Beatrice, Eugenie 'trapped' in tough spot as Palace stands with King Charles