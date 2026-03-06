King Charles cancer type revealed?

What Type of cancer is King Charles battling?

King Charles has shared several updates on his cancer diagnosis, treatment and progress, but his silence on the type speaks volumes about his unwavering dedication to duty.

Last year in December, the monarch 77, released a pre-taped personal message for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer broadcast.

William and Harry's father opened up about his own diagnosis and confirmed that he will be reducing his cancer treatments in 2026.

He even shared some aspects of his health and impact of the treatment. However, the King did not disclose what type of cancer he's battling, leaving fans guessing the reason behind his decision to keep it private.

He even encouraged people that early detection can save lives, saying: "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the King's recovery has reached a notably positive stage, but they did not use the word "remission", which was last spoken by Princess Catherine after completing her treatment.

To questions about the monarch's cancer type, King Charles' office responded that it's a deliberate choice on behalf of the monarch and his advisors.

"The advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease," said a spokesperson.

The monarch used bowel cancer as an example of the importance of early detection, noting the sharp decline in survival rates when the cancer is found later in its progression.

He also highlighted a new national Screening Checker tool designed to guide people through eligibility for breast, bowel and cervical cancer screenings. However, those references to specific cancers is not meant to indicate any personal connection to the King or any member of the royal family.

The Palace confirmed the previous announcement that, despite the King's diagnosis coming after treatment for an enlarged prostate, he does not have prostate cance

King Charles's daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer.