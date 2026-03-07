King Charles to make wild entry in international cricket match

King Charles has been invited to attend a landmark Test match marking 150 years since the very first international clash between England and Australia.

Cricket Australia confirmed that the monarch has been offered a seat at the historic anniversary match scheduled for March 11 next year at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The one-off fixture will celebrate the game played at the same venue in 1877, widely recognised as the birth of Test cricket.

According to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, organisers want the occasion to capture both the fierce spirit of the Ashes rivalry and the timeless appeal of the longest format of the sport.

The royal connection to this fixture already has a historical precedent. Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, attended the fifth day of the famous centenary Test in Melbourne back in 1977.

There has been lively debate about whether the commemorative game should be played as a day-night Test under lights, an idea that has sparked discussion among purists and modernisers alike.

Greenberg has suggested that the focus remains on ensuring a high-quality pitch and a match worthy of its historic milestone.