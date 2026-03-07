Queen Camilla jokes about Pooh's struggle to understand English

Queen Camilla welcomed young storytellers for the grand final of the beloved BBC 500 Words competition on Friday.

The Queen hosted finalists and their families at the historic castle, where six budding authors were crowned winners with stories packed into just 500 words.

The event, recorded for The One Show, was filled with excitement, applause, and plenty of star power.

Famous faces including Jodie Whittaker, Joanna Page, and Sara Cox stepped in to read some of the imaginative tales aloud, bringing the children’s words to life for the audience.

During her speech, the Queen shared a heartfelt message for young people everywhere, encouraging them to put down their phones from time to time and dive into the joy of books and storytelling.

She spoke about the magic of reading and writing, reminding the finalists that stories have the power to carry readers on extraordinary journeys.

Camilla also gave a nod to literary history, quoting beloved author A. A. Milne, whose famous bear Winnie‑the‑Pooh first appeared a century ago.

The Queen joked that Pooh preferred simple words over complicated ones especially when those words involved lunch.

The competition recognised two age groups, five to seven and eight to eleven, with gold, silver, and bronze awards presented in each category.

Among the top winners were Zuren Zhang and Maya Ukwubiwe, who proudly collected their medals from the Queen during the ceremony.

Since its launch in 2011 by broadcaster Chris Evans on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the competition has inspired more than a million young writers across the UK to unleash their creativity.