 
Geo News

Princess Anne caught stepping out of Cumberland Hotel in London

Princess Anne honours Dame Shân by day, supports Security Women by night

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Princess Anne caught stepping out of Cumberland Hotel in London
Princess Anne caught stepping out of Cumberland Hotel in London

Princess Anne had a busy few days in the UK, attending solemn tributes with professional engagement.

On March 4, the Princess Royal attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Dame Shân Legge-Bourke in Brecon, Wales, honouring the life and service of the esteemed royal household member. 

The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues in a heartfelt celebration of Dame Shân’s remarkable contributions.

Later that day, she was back in London for the Women in Security Conference at The Cumberland Hotel, where she serves as Patron of the Security Institute. 

The event focused on empowering women across cyber, physical, and corporate security, offering panels, workshops, and networking sessions. 

Outside the hotel, onlookers caught a glimpse of the Princess as she departed, pausing to greet attendees and pose for photos.

Her public schedule continued into the evening, as she and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attended a formal dinner at the historic Grocers’ Hall in London. 

The evening offered a chance to mingle with dignitaries and industry figures, rounding out a day that combined commemoration and royal hospitality.

Prince William breaks silence on tragic loss: 'Truly saddened'
Prince William breaks silence on tragic loss: 'Truly saddened'
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows support for Mike Tindall's blackeye
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows support for Mike Tindall's blackeye
Prince William receives good news amid Andrew trouble
Prince William receives good news amid Andrew trouble
Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: 'Terrible for royal family'
Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: 'Terrible for royal family'
Princess Eugenie holds breathe as shocking statement issued about inquiry
Princess Eugenie holds breathe as shocking statement issued about inquiry
King Charles shows zero tolerance to abuser in latest blow
King Charles shows zero tolerance to abuser in latest blow
Prince William puts his future role at risk with stern decision for Harry
Prince William puts his future role at risk with stern decision for Harry
Prince Harry's Gaza comments spark strong reaction from Israel: 'False narratives'
Prince Harry's Gaza comments spark strong reaction from Israel: 'False narratives'