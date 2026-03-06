Princess Anne caught stepping out of Cumberland Hotel in London

Princess Anne had a busy few days in the UK, attending solemn tributes with professional engagement.

On March 4, the Princess Royal attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Dame Shân Legge-Bourke in Brecon, Wales, honouring the life and service of the esteemed royal household member.

The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues in a heartfelt celebration of Dame Shân’s remarkable contributions.

Later that day, she was back in London for the Women in Security Conference at The Cumberland Hotel, where she serves as Patron of the Security Institute.

The event focused on empowering women across cyber, physical, and corporate security, offering panels, workshops, and networking sessions.

Outside the hotel, onlookers caught a glimpse of the Princess as she departed, pausing to greet attendees and pose for photos.

Her public schedule continued into the evening, as she and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attended a formal dinner at the historic Grocers’ Hall in London.

The evening offered a chance to mingle with dignitaries and industry figures, rounding out a day that combined commemoration and royal hospitality.