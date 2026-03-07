William and Kate may cross the Atlantic to mend 'all-time low' relations

Prince William and Kate could soon be heading across the Atlantic to help mend an “all-time low” in UK-US relations.

Diplomats in Washington are reportedly counting on a high-profile royal visit to reset ties after months of tension, which began following the King’s hosting of former President Trump at Windsor last year.

Sources according to Gb News suggest the White House is particularly eager to welcome the couple, with July 4 celebrations under consideration as a potential highlight.

This trip would mark her first official overseas engagement for Kate since her recent illness.

As Patron of the, the Prince of Wales might take in a World Cup match during the visit, while Catherine’s participation will depend on family and schedule considerations.

Royal insiders note that the positive rapport the former president reportedly has with the family could play a key role in smoothing diplomatic tensions.

One source said that his fondness for the monarchy “trumps” other political disagreements.

A full-scale state visit would likely include the King and Queen alongside William and Catherine, satisfying calls from Washington for an “unprecedented” display of goodwill.

Palace sources stress that while the optics of a state visit are carefully managed, the ultimate purpose is to represent the nation and maintain historic ties. “This is the job,” a former aide said.