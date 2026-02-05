Sabrina Carpenter reveals Grammys performance got messy

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2026 Grammys opener was meant to be dazzling, theatrical, and full of surprises which it certainly delivered, though not entirely in the way she expected.

The 26-year-old pop star took the stage dressed as an airline pilot to perform Manchild, the lead track from her album Man’s Best Friend.

Surrounded by dancers portraying different archetypes of modern men, from postal workers to businessmen, she moved through a faux baggage claim terminal.

She even pulled off a magician’s trick with a live dove.

The elaborate staging was playful and bold, but one moment went hilariously off-script.

When Sabrina reached into the magician’s hat and pulled out the bird, the trick took an unexpected turn.

Later, as she perched atop a stage airplane holding the dove, she revealed backstage in a Grammys TikTok clip that the bird had pooped in her hand during the performance.

Laughing with her team, she shouted, “It s--t on my hand!”

Despite the mishap, Sabrina kept her composure on stage proving her professionalism and sense of humor.

It was her second time performing at the Grammys.

Last year she delivered a medley of Espresso and Please Please Please, which featured wardrobe malfunctions and collapsing set pieces, all of which were intentional.