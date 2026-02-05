 
Geo News

Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch

Emma Stone partners with Yorgos Lanthimos yet again for latest TV spot

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch
Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch

Emma Stone has once again put her treasured skills to great use in a new collaboration with her frequent professional partner, Yorgos Lanthimos.

While the duo partnered for a Superbowl advert this time around, their association’s usual zany energy was not dimmed for a moment as the assignment featured a surreal spin on a menial task.

The commercial features the two-time Academy Award winning actress playing a version of herself, also named Emma Stone, as she scrambles to register an online domain in her name.

She is left repeatedly disappointed with being unable to use her own name for website creation, going through multiple laptops inside her secluded estate atop a small island.

The TV plug, produced for the website design software Squarespace, ends with the warning: “Get your domain before you lose it.”

While discussing her appearance in the tech-themed ad, Emma sat down for a conversation with Elle, telling the publication that she hadn’t owned a computer for a decade until recently.

“I’ll tell you something a little silly. I just got a computer for the first time in about 10 years,” she said.

“I’ve been reading scripts on an iPad and writing long emails on my phone for 10 years, which is psychotic,” the La La Land star further revealed. “We’ve had a production company [Fruit Tree] for six years, and I just… I never had a computer. So I appreciate a website that formats well on a phone, which Squarespace renders beautifully.”

Emma Stone is currently up for another Oscar, her seventh in total, for her performance in Bugonia. She previously won best actress for Poor Things in 2024.

‘Wuthering Heights' brings meaningful opportunity ahead of London premiere
‘Wuthering Heights' brings meaningful opportunity ahead of London premiere
Savannah Guthrie issues tearful plea to possible captors of mother
Savannah Guthrie issues tearful plea to possible captors of mother
Taylor Swift subtly cheers on Travis Kelce as he steps away from football
Taylor Swift subtly cheers on Travis Kelce as he steps away from football
SZA joins Super Bowl bash lineup after headlining with Kendrick Lamar
SZA joins Super Bowl bash lineup after headlining with Kendrick Lamar
Kelly Clarkson reveals her life's 'next chapter' as she steps away from show
Kelly Clarkson reveals her life's 'next chapter' as she steps away from show
Tate McRae breaks silence about backing US at Winter Olympics
Tate McRae breaks silence about backing US at Winter Olympics
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott wedding and baby plans revealed
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott wedding and baby plans revealed
‘The Crown' star Claire Foy reveals health scare that ended her caffeine habit
‘The Crown' star Claire Foy reveals health scare that ended her caffeine habit