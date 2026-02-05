Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch

Emma Stone has once again put her treasured skills to great use in a new collaboration with her frequent professional partner, Yorgos Lanthimos.

While the duo partnered for a Superbowl advert this time around, their association’s usual zany energy was not dimmed for a moment as the assignment featured a surreal spin on a menial task.

The commercial features the two-time Academy Award winning actress playing a version of herself, also named Emma Stone, as she scrambles to register an online domain in her name.

She is left repeatedly disappointed with being unable to use her own name for website creation, going through multiple laptops inside her secluded estate atop a small island.

The TV plug, produced for the website design software Squarespace, ends with the warning: “Get your domain before you lose it.”

While discussing her appearance in the tech-themed ad, Emma sat down for a conversation with Elle, telling the publication that she hadn’t owned a computer for a decade until recently.

“I’ll tell you something a little silly. I just got a computer for the first time in about 10 years,” she said.

“I’ve been reading scripts on an iPad and writing long emails on my phone for 10 years, which is psychotic,” the La La Land star further revealed. “We’ve had a production company [Fruit Tree] for six years, and I just… I never had a computer. So I appreciate a website that formats well on a phone, which Squarespace renders beautifully.”

Emma Stone is currently up for another Oscar, her seventh in total, for her performance in Bugonia. She previously won best actress for Poor Things in 2024.