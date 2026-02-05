Now you can buy refurbished iPhone 16 models from online Apple Store

Given iPhone 16's hefty price tag, many aspirants have been hesitating to buy the latest iPhone models since their debut, but this should no longer be an excuse as Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone 16 models through the online Apple Store.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the phones you can now easily buy from an online store.

Buying refurbished iPhone 16s could be with some issues despite being cleaned, fitted with a new battery, and featuring a limited warranty. Therefore, despite the attractive discounts, refurbished phones can still carry issues since you're acquiring a device that was once someone else's problem.

Customers can save between 12% and 22% when buying pre-loved iPhone 16 models, compared to their new prices. Each refurbished unit includes a new battery, a new outer shell, a one-year limited warranty, and free delivery and returns.

Why buy refurbushed iPhones?

Genuine Apple parts are used for any necessary replacements, and each phone reportedly undergoes thorough cleaning and testing to ensure proper functionality. On top of it, buyers receive a brand-new box with all accessories included.

Here's what justifies buying used iPhone models over new ones: a refurbished unlocked iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is available for $619, down from the original launch price of $799. This offers a $110 saving.