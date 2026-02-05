‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Fans spot editing mishap in period drama

Bridgerton fans are known for their sharp eyes–and they may have caught a small slip in season four.

After the January 29 premiere of the Netflix series, viewers noticed what appears to be an editing error in the first episode. Actress Katie Leung, who plays Araminta–the cruel stepmother of Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha)–can brieflybe seen wearing a small, flesh coloured Band-Aid on her left ear, likely covering a cartilage piercing.

One TikTok user called out the moment in a Januray 31 post, writing, “Bandaids in this era?! The ton want to know.”

Another added, “I wish they had covered it better—like put a fancy ear cuff up there or something.”

Others quickly added, “Okay, so I wasn't crazy when I saw that?”

According to fans, this isn’t the first time a modern earring detail has slipped through on the period drama. As one user noted, “I saw another post where an actresses [sic] cartilage piercing wasn't covered or edited out during the garden party I believe and people were going nuts over it.”

Neither Netflix nor Leung has addressed the Band-Aid moment, but the actress recently opened up about playing Araminta in an interview with Deadline.

“It’s definitely not hard for me to understand where she’s coming from, especially because the backstory was already there,” Leung said. “I didn’t really have to imagine it.”

She added that Araminta, who plays a key role in separating Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton, “is powerful and dominating.”

Still, Leung aimed to show the character’s depth.

“She has this other side of her,” she explained, “that is—deep down—she is going through a lot.”