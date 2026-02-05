Super Bowl LX: Svedka Vodka's AI-generated ad reflects advertising's future

As Super Bowl LX is confirmed to be held on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, Svedka Vodka, an alcohol company, is preparing to premiere a groundbreaking advert, which was made with the help of AI, offering a glimpse into the future of advertising.

While most viewers would be found scrambling for the perfect TV or advertisers crafting ads that circulate as widely as possible, 2026's Super Bowl is as much about the commercials as it is about the football.

Although AI's involvement in Super Bowl commercials isn't a new phenomenon, as we saw Google's Gemini ad in 2025, Svedka’s new ad claims to be the first prominently produced by AI.

The 30-second AI-generated ad features dancing robots and a lively party setting, but a key figure behind the ad is now defending the use of AI.

Regardless of what experts are saying about AI's impact, it’s clear that more enterprises will adopt AI in their advertising strategies, meaning Svedka isn’t the only brand using AI at this year's Super Bowl, and the ad is igniting conversation on social forums.

First vodka ad of 21st century

Svedka's parent company, Sazerac, announced this in December 2025 as the vodka brand's first Super Bowl commercial and the first vodka ad in 30 years.

The ad is produced in partnership with San Francisco's AI firm Silverside, which is well acclaimed for its work on Coca-Cola's controversial 2025 AI-generated Christmas video. The ad features Fembot and BroBot, who dance and enjoy vodka.

The campaign is also presenting a lucrative opportunity for users through participation, inviting them to submit videos of themselves dancing for a chance to win $10,000.

Sazerac's chief marketing officer, Sara Saunders, outlined that the campaign is designed to blend humans with AI, promoting a pro-human message.