Seth Meyers reveals REAL reason for Donald Trump skipping Super Bowl

Seth Meyers roasts Donald Trump for excuses he gave for not attending Super Bowl LX

Seth Meyers isn’t buying the excuse that Donald Trump gave for his plans to sit out of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

On Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian roasted Trump’s explanation that the Levi’s Stadium is “too far away”, and the game is “too long.”

Meyers reminded viewers that the president has travelled far greater distances overseas and owns his own plane.

“It’s too far away? You know you have your own plane, right? Like, we weren’t expecting you to pile into a station wagon with Eric, Don Jr., and Melania,” Meyers quipped.

Trump, who attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, claimed he would have gone if the event were shorter.

He also insisted he’s always been warmly received at the big game, saying, “They like me.”

But Meyers suggested another motive: Trump’s fear of being booed.

He pointed to footage from November, when Trump was loudly jeered at a Lions-Commanders game in Maryland.

“Of course Trump is worried about getting booed,” Meyers said. “His approval ratings are at all-time lows, his party is getting shellacked everywhere.”

The late-night host also mocked Trump’s penchant for collecting odd gifts from world leaders.

He joked that perhaps he skipped the game because no one was offering him a “dumb gift” for making the trip.