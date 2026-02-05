Jennifer Aniston's luxury London birthday plans cancelled at last minute

The 'Horrible Bosses' star will now have to find a new place to host her birthday celebrations

Jennifer Aniston's birthday party plans have reportedly been changed after the iconic celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse cancelled her booking at the eleventh hour.

The Friends actress had hoped to celebrate her 57th birthday with a grand bash at the star-studded London venue, but an unfortunate fire incident has forced a change of plans.

Sources now claim that, after Chiltern Firehouse was closed last year following a fire, it's nowhere near ready to host guests, with extensive renovations and repairs still underway.

Jennifer had been set to host a private, invitation-only party at the legendary London venue and was due to fly into the UK in the coming days.

Chiltern Firehouse was closed in February 2025 after a fire stemming from a pizza oven ripped through the ground floor, causing the partial destruction of the celebrity hotspot.

The Horrible Bosses star will now have to find a new place to host her celebrations, with The Sun claiming it's now unclear whether she will still have them in the UK.

Jennifer previously celebrated her 50th birthday in style with a grand party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA, where guests included George and Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow and even her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also reportedly seen sneaking into the hotel before their relationship was made public.

Some of the hotel's A-list customers include Madonna, Orlando Bloom, Tom Cruise, Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio, Sienna Miller, Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Princess Beatrice.