Bad Bunny’s Trump diss track resurfaces ahead of much-awaited Superbowl gig

Bad Bunny recently enjoyed a huge night at the Grammys last weekend, and as he prepares for another weekend of major success, his 2020 diss track about Donald Trump has reemerged to new fame.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer will perform the Superbowl halftime show on February 8 — a gig which is entirely disapproved of by the American president.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like crazy,” he told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly back in October.

Given the right-wing backlash against Bad Bunny’s Superbowl stint, led by Trump, fans are hoping that he will perform his 2020 hit Compositor Del Año.

The song — whose title translates to “composer of the year” — takes direct aim at the current US head of state, who was at the end of his first term at the time of its release.

Sung in Spanish, the track included the lyrics: “and motherf****** president that doesn’t do s***/ Black lives matter, and may Kobe rest in peace/ 2020 and the racism is worse than COVID.”

People noted that the old hit has a resounding relevance in the current political sphere and shared hopes that the 31-year-old rapper will include it in his Superbowl setlist.

Bad Bunny recently won multiple Grammy Awards last Sunday, including Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Delivering a powerful address during his biggest win of the night, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out! We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”