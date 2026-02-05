Margot Robbie steps out to promote upcoming movie in chic style

Margot Robbie was busy promoting her latest film while stepping out in style in London.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 35, arrived at BBC Studios on Wednesday, February 4, to discuss her upcoming movie Wuthering Heights.

For the ceremony, the Barbie star wore a floral print corset top paired with black jeans featuring belt details and heeled boots.

As she exited the studio, Robbie added a black leather trench coat and stopped to sign autographs for fans before heading to her next destination.

Later in the day, the actress switched up her look, changing into a tummy baring outfit as she joined co-star Jacob Elordi at a photo call for the film. The event was held at the historic Spencer House in London.

Robbie and Elordi, 28, star as Cathy and Heathcliff in the new adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The movie tells the story of the pair’s forbidden romance, which evolves from passionate love into an intense and destructive obsession.

The film is based on Emily Bronte’s classic novel and explores themes of desire, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil.

Wuthering Heights is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.