Blackpink Jisoo to star in K-drama 'Boyfriend on Demand'

Jisoo to collaborate with Seo In-guk in new drama 'Boyfriend on Demand'

Blackpink famed Jisoo is all set feature in a new South Korean TV series along with Seo In-guk.

Directed by Kim Jung-sik, the upcoming drama series Boyfriend on Demand will be releasing on March 6, 2026.

Taking it to Instagram, Netflix officially teased the new romantic comedy show featuring the two Korean artists.

While briefing about the series, the streaming giant mentioned in the caption, “An exhausted webtoon producer escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she gets to experience the dates of her dreams.”

Blackpink fans are extremely excited to see Jisoo appearing as an actress on screen again.

They can’t stop gushing over the news as they have flooded the internet with their reactions.

One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see actress Jisoo back to my screen.”

“I’m all for different versions of Jisoo with a collection of boyfriends. Let’s go actress Jisoo”, wrote another one.

A third admirer commented, “Jisoo actress era is officially here!!! Boyfriend on Demand looks so fun, March 6 can’t come soon enough.”

The 31-year-old south Korean singer got her break as an actress after starring in 2021 drama Snowdrop. She made her major film debut in 2025 with action movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.