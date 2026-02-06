King Charles excites fans with video featuring Prince Harry

King Charles' team released a delightful video featuring Prince Harry as the chances of another key meeting between the father and son rise.

On February 6, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared a small clip from a documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

In the video, the monarch's voice-over can be heard in nostalgic footage showcasing the young him exploring the outside world.

He said, "For me, it’s an essential part of life, is to have that connection with the world outside."

It is important to mention that a younger version of Harry can be seen fishing with his father.

Fans saw Harry being shown in a new post made by Palace as a subtle olive branch as the royal family falls into crisis.

The number of active working members of the firm has been declining. After Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's questionable ties with Epstein also overshadowed the good work done by key royal members.

Harry, who is returning for the Invictus Games Birmingham in 2027, might see an opportunity to reconnect with his family, especially King Charles, as he seemingly misses life back at home.