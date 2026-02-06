Prince Harry loses royal title to promote Meghan Markle business ambitions

Prince Harry faced a difficult situation as he lost a very special title which he received during his time in the United Kingdom.

The drama began on February 5 when Meghan Markle uploaded a video from the Sussexes' grand mansion in Montecito.

Archie and Lilibet's mother, who often promotes the new launches of her lifestyle brand As Ever, once again takes a shot at grabbing customers' attention.

This time, Meghan made Harry appear in the video. It was seen that the Duchess, holding a box of her As Ever chocolate, entered the Prince's office.

King Charles' son, who was sitting barefoot working on his laptop, said, "Oh yes, please," as his wife handed him a chocolate.

At the end of the video clip, Harry said, "Thank you, love you," leaving Meghan giggling.

Prince Harry loses royal title to boost Meghan Markle business empire

But Harry's appearance in a promotional video did not sit well with royal fans.

A social media user said that the Duke of Sussex is no longer the "very popular prince of the realm!" calling it a "comedown" situation for him.

Another fan wrote, "Things must be getting desperate if Meghan Markle’s roping Prince Harry in for an As ever promo."