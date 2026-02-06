 
Geo News

Prince Harry loses royal title to boost Meghan Markle business empire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest move to promote special project backfires

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Prince Harry loses royal title to promote Meghan Markle business ambitions
Prince Harry loses royal title to promote Meghan Markle business ambitions

Prince Harry faced a difficult situation as he lost a very special title which he received during his time in the United Kingdom.

The drama began on February 5 when Meghan Markle uploaded a video from the Sussexes' grand mansion in Montecito.

Archie and Lilibet's mother, who often promotes the new launches of her lifestyle brand As Ever, once again takes a shot at grabbing customers' attention.

This time, Meghan made Harry appear in the video. It was seen that the Duchess, holding a box of her As Ever chocolate, entered the Prince's office.

King Charles' son, who was sitting barefoot working on his laptop, said, "Oh yes, please," as his wife handed him a chocolate.

At the end of the video clip, Harry said, "Thank you, love you," leaving Meghan giggling.

Prince Harry loses royal title to boost Meghan Markle business empire

But Harry's appearance in a promotional video did not sit well with royal fans.

A social media user said that the Duke of Sussex is no longer the "very popular prince of the realm!" calling it a "comedown" situation for him.

Another fan wrote, "Things must be getting desperate if Meghan Markle’s roping Prince Harry in for an As ever promo."

Andrew refuses to 'lie low' despite King Charles orders
Andrew refuses to 'lie low' despite King Charles orders
Queen Camilla 'scolds' King Charles during cake cutting
Queen Camilla 'scolds' King Charles during cake cutting
Princess Kate's new necklace trumps Andrew's latest leaks online
Princess Kate's new necklace trumps Andrew's latest leaks online
Prince William's connections with Epstein come out in new files
Prince William's connections with Epstein come out in new files
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's Valentines Day gift: 'Love you!'
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's Valentines Day gift: 'Love you!'
King Charles and Queen Camilla sip special gin on Dedham visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla sip special gin on Dedham visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doing better in California than everyone thought
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doing better in California than everyone thought
King Charles' office targeted by angry protesters
King Charles' office targeted by angry protesters