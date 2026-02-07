 
'Love Island' Zachariah Noble over the moon about first baby with Ava Hirons

The 28-year-old TV personality shared a picture of baby scan

Geo News Digital Desk
February 07, 2026

Zack began dating Ava just three months after his split from Molly Marsh in July
Happily expanding their family, Love Island star Zachariah Noble is thrilled to announce that he is set to become a father in a sweet Instagram post.

The 28-year-old TV personality shared a picture of baby scan and revealed that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Ava Hirons. 

Alongside the post, which included adorable snaps of the couple posing with their dog, he wrote: 'Incoming summer '26.'

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one commenting: 'Congratulations both of you.' 

Another added: 'Omg congratulations both, this is amazing.

'You both will make the coolest, funniest and best parents. X.'

The couple began dating in October and have dropped several hints suggesting they were having a baby.

In one post Zach revealed that he had just received the 'greatest news.'

He penned: 'Just found out the greatest news I think I've ever received. God must be real. Time to grind like never before.'

That same day, Ava, who is the daughter of This Morning star Caroline Hirons, reposted an Instagram clip about pregnancy fitness training.

Zack began dating Ava just three months after his split from Molly Marsh in July, who he found romance during season 10 of ITV2's Love Island in 2023.

The former couple dated for about two years, with later Molly admitting it it was the 'best decision' for them to split as she broke her silence on their decision to call it quits.

