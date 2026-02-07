Kim Kardashian revamps blonde era with latest on-set appearance

Kim Kardashian is set to appear in a comedy movie for Netflix and she has a new look to go with her new job.

The Skims founder was seen rocking a blonde wig and a white dress with matching blazer on the set of The Fifth Wheel, directed by actress Eva Longoria.

Though the reality TV star has gone blonde before, the new shade on her was a lot warmer than the last time she was seen sporting blonde tresses.

Kim’s platinum blonde locks memorably stood out at the 2024 Met Gala, while her current on-set appearance invoked a more inconspicuous approach to the look.

However, the fashion mogul ended up attracting attention anyway, as with any of her public appearances.

Left: Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2024; Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Right: Kim Kardashian on set of 'The Fifth Wheel'; Source: Backgrid

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was further spotted sharing the set with one of her co-stars on the Netflix project, comedian Fortune Feimster. The woman-led comedy also stars Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

Netflix announced on January 26 that The Fifth Wheel has entered production, while its official release schedule has not yet been announced.

Kim Kardashian produces and leads the film, which follows high school best friends who “attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas,” according to Tudum.

“When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships,” the description added.