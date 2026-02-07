 
'Practical Magic' sequel gets major shift in release plans

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman-led 'Practical Magic 2' gets a new date to casts its spell

February 07, 2026

Practical Magic 2 landed in a new spot on Warner Bros.’ slate.

The major American production company and film studio repositioned the release date of the much-anticipated sequel of Practical Magic, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the main roles.

The new movie has now been pushed up from its previous September 18 date and will be hitting the theatres on September 11.

Warner Bros has moved Practical Magic 2 to the post Labour Day weekend where they launch horror and genre movies.

Meanwhile, in another major shift DC Studios’ Clayface movie, about the Batman antagonist, moves out from September 11 to October 23.

It is pertinent to note that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which was a light genre pic from Warner Bros launched in the post Labour Day frame and pulled in 58% females.

However, on its new date, Practical Magic 2 goes up against Focus Features’ redo of Sense & Sensibility.

For the unversed, Susanne Bier directs Practical Magic 2 off a screenplay by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pritchett based on Alice Hoffman’s novel, The Book of Magic.

In addition to Bullock and Kidman, who both are also producers in the project, Practical Magic sequel’s cast includes Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod with Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing.

