50 Cent turns ‘King of Petty’ with Superbowl jab at Diddy and others

50 Cent embodies pettiness in his latest Superbowl TV spot for a local delivery service, taking aim at his fellow rappers, including the imprisoned Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Besides Diddy, Ja Rule is the other rapping royalty which the new advert pokes fun at, while boxer Floyd Mayweather is also on the hit list.

The self-proclaimed “King of Trolls” stars in the commercial titled “Beef 101 with 50 Cent”, filled to the brim with multiple references to his most publicised conflicts.

So what’s the real “beef” behind each of the items featured in the new plug? Here’s a brief roundup.

50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather

The first item pulled by 50 Cent from the bag is an alphabet learning book, which may be a reference to Floyd Mayweather, as the rapper previously ridiculed the boxing champion for allegedly being illiterate.

He further mocked Mayweather with a $750,000 donation to a charity of his choice, challenging him to read a single page from a Harry Potter book.

The pair were once great friends but reportedly had a fallout in 2012 due to a financial partnership.

50 Cent vs. Diddy

Inarguably the Candy Shop hitmaker’s most well known beef is with Diddy, who is currently serving a prison sentence in New York. So it only makes sense that most of the items featured in the commercial are references to him.

First reference is the cheese puffs, with Diddy’s former stage name being Puff Daddy. He further pulled out combs from the bag, a direct reference to the disgraced rapper’s last name. While the final reference was a bottle of cognac, aged “4 years or 50 months”, as long as Diddy’s expected prison time.

50 Cent vs. Ja Rule

Finally, 50 Cent was also seen pulling out an alarm clock, as he said, “I’m always on time.”

It was likely a reference to Ja Rule’s 2001 hit, Always on Time.

While not exactly a dig, the reference is an important one as 50 Cent’s longest conflict dates back to the one with Ja Rule, which kicked off all the way back in 1999 after one of the former’s friends robbed the other.