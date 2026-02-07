King Charles' latest decision about Andrew raises eyebrows

King Cahrles might have taken all possible steps to teach Andrew a lesson after his connections to the Jeffrey Epstein, however, many Britons still suspect the royal family still supports him.

The former prince has finally vocated his Royal Lodge for a new far more humble abode, but there are questions about how his lifestyle will be funded.

Even after leaving his lavish mansion on Monday night under the cover of darkness, but the shadow of his past actions put him to the spotlight.

For the time being, he is holed up at Wood Farm. He will eventually move into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.

Andrew is expected to be wholly dependent on the King, for both his home and his money following his spectacular fall from grace.

Graham Smith from the campaign group Republic claimed: " It's a bit of both, I think we give them so much money that their whole lifestyle, the whole fact that they are as wealthy as they are is due to huge public subsidies over generations."

"Arguably, if they weren't exempt from inheritance tax, they wouldn't have been able to keep Balmoral and Sandringham," Graham told the Mirror.

"So it's all heavily subsidised by the taxpayer. Technically, Sandringham is private property, unlike the Duchies, but the upkeep, the travel to and from, the security - a lot of it is a bit murky - but we know there is certainly a lot of public money being spent in that. It isn't like he bought some other house in some other part of the country."

The campaigner adds that "Sandringham is also heavily policed and staffed at taxpayers expense. So [Andrew's] new arrangements will in one way or another still cost the UK taxpayer a lot of money."