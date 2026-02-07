Andrew’s ‘hasty’ eviction: How King Charles, William dealt ex-prince

King Charles was not amused by his brother’s brazen antics as new embarrassing and incriminating evidence emerged in the latest tranche of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor believed nothing worse could come to him after being stripped off of his royal titles and honours, and the impending eviction from his beloved Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

However, Andrew is understood to have regretted poking the proverbial bear when he was “hastily” kicked out earlier than expected. In his arrogance, following the file release, the shamed former Duke was seen horse riding on the grounds of Windsor. It appeared a intentional move as he rode near the spot where press and cameras are present.

A source revealed to DailyMail that it has been the last straw for the King and his heir. Andrew had not finished packing but he was dispatched to Norfolk under the cover of the night.

“It was hastily arranged and done under the radar, leaving Royal Lodge staff to pack up what remains of Andrew's belongings,” the source revealed.

Sarah Ferguson, who also lived at the lavish Windsor mansion with her ex-husband, has been quietly sneaking back and forth, hiding in the backseat of the vehicle when entering and exiting the premises.

The royal source suggested that Andrew “firmly believes he’s done nothing wrong and definitely feels hard done by and too harshly treated”. Moreover, while others, who were exposed for having ties with the disgraced financier, have expressed regret, Andrew “still refuses to do so” as it would “imply guilt”.