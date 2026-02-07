Prince William left in crucial dilemma as he receives urgent plea

Prince William has indicated that he has many changes to make once he is King but there are many royal traditions that he has to uphold to the continuation of the monarchy, and some of those could be harder to keep.

King Charles’s heir, set to embark on an important mission at the behest of the UK government next week, was sent a heartbreaking letter urging him for action.

The Prince of Wales will be arriving in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a three-day visit to highlight diplomatic and trade links. As he had been preparing for the trip, families of the two young men, who were arrested for their activities as children, have now turned to the future King for action.

Yousef al-Manav alleged to have attended protests between the ages of 15 and 17 and Jawad Qureiri did so when he was 13.

“We write to you as the families of Yousef Al-Manasif and Jawad Al-Qureiris, two young men in Saudi Arabia who now face the imminent risk of execution, despite having been children at the time of the alleged events,’ the letter began.

“Our sons were arrested and convicted of offences related to attending protests, many of which occurred before they turned eighteen. Since then, they have spent long years behind prison walls, deprived of their freedom and a normal life with their families. They grew up in prison, while their youth slowly slipped away.”

The families said that they live with “constant and unbearable fear” that their sons could be executed “at any moment, without warning, without our ability to protect them, or even to say goodbye”.

They pleaded to William because of his work and commitment to children’s rights. They noted that the visit is a part of the “historic relationship” the two countries share but they “hope” that his efforts could help them during this difficult time.

“Our sons have already suffered enough, and all we ask is that you help to protect their lives, allowing us to hold them, without the constant fear of losing them at any moment. We ask for nothing more than their right to live.”

They urged William to raise the two names and “call for their protection and for a halt to any execution plans against them”.

According to strict royal rules, members of the family, working or non-working, are not allowed to speak on political matters in the country or globally. They are merely diplomatic figures who stay away from controversial matters.

However, this is matter concerning children and their rights. And William, who is doting father of three children with Princess Kate, could be compelled to make some kind of statement for the two individuals at the risk of an execution.