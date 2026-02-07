 
Queen Elizabeth reaction to Andrew-Epstein link: Royal aide reveals truth

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘favourite son’ Andrew receives surprising response from mother

February 07, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been facing the consequences of his actions owing to his connection with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

When the sexual abuse lawsuit against the former Duke of York by accuser Virginia Giuffre was settled in 2019, the late Queen stripped Andrew of his military titles and he stepped back from royal duties.

He denied the allegations then and he “vehemently” denies the allegations today. There is a lot of speculation surrounding whether the Queen knew her ‘favourite’ son’s activities since the Epstein files have exposed the illicit activities Andrew conducted at the Buckingham Palace.

Now, a close royal aide revealed that inside story on the matter, suggesting that the late Queen gave her son “full support” despite the magnitude of the allegations against him.

An email by royal aide David Stern in March 2011 was sent to Epstein in which he claimed that Andrew had backing of his mother.

“Theme seems to be now: PA under scrutiny for dealing with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (but government approved!), he has full support of his Mum, only dealing with you was ‘unwise’.

“The dealings to you are now predominately related F. and her financial trouble, always quoting her interview and her ‘lack of judgement’ and she will never deal with you again etc.”

The email indicated that the Queen may have thought that it was “unwise” to have contact with Epstein, but other than that, there wasn’t much of an issue – even though the allegations included sex abuse of underage girls and supporting trafficking.

