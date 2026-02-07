 
Princess Kate switches strategy as Prince William prepares to leave UK

Princess Kate makes quiet change for appearances ahead of Prince William’s Saudi Arabia tour

A. Akmal
February 07, 2026

Princess Kate switches strategy as Prince William prepares to leave UK

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance for an important meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a crucial agenda to follow this year concerning their royal engagements and Kate seems to have made a subtle change for hers.

While Kate is taking care of her solo projects, Prince William is expected to leave for his tour for Saudi Arabia in a matter of days. However, there is a change that has been observed in Kate’s recent appearances.

Prince Kate, who is known for her sartorial choices and how to send a message with her wardrobe, seemed to have switched strategies for her royal engagements.

The royal has a love for her dark bold colours such as a deep burgundy but she also prefers a dark green or navy during appearances. It has become a signature style of hers.

However, it has been noted that the Princess has now found a new love for browns and beige this season. Hello! Fashion Editor Laura Sutcliffe noted that the “changeable preference really suits” Kate.

She believes it not only complements her brown hair and it gives a “luxurious finish to her ensembles”. Moreover, celebrity stylist Georgie Gray also echoed the sentiment suggesting that this season was perfect for “espressos, caramels, and mochas”.

